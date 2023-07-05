Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 350 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 3.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

