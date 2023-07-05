Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 393 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

