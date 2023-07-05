Thomas (Tom) Kiing Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBHFree Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Kiing bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($86,666.67).

Maggie Beer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Maggie Beer



Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through two segments, Maggie Beer Products and Hampers & Gifts Australia. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brands.

Featured Stories

