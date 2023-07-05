Thomas (Tom) Kiing Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Kiing bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($86,666.67).
Maggie Beer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.
About Maggie Beer
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maggie Beer
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.