THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

