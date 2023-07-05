Tiger Brands Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TBLMY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.56.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.