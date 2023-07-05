Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

