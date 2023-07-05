Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.66

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.56, with a volume of 178798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Timken Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

