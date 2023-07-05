tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Up 21.6%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Free Report)’s share price was up 21.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). Approximately 5,266,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 1,410,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

tinyBuild Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a market cap of £20.37 million, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.18.

About tinyBuild

(Free Report)

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.