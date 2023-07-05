Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Up 3.4%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 11,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Titan Logix Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 23.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. The company also provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, displays, mobile accessories, flow meters, and transmitters.

