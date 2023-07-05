Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,471,429. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

