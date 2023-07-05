Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.72 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $7.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.78 or 1.00051196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39273292 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,794,803.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

