Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.75 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and $7.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,833.12 or 1.00023299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42981927 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,626,496.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

