Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.