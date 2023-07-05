Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDP. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

