TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TPCO Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 53,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Get TPCO alerts:

TPCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, whole sells, retails, and sells cannabis and cannabis products. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.