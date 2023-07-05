TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TPCO Stock Up 17.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 53,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
TPCO Company Profile
