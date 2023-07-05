Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,065,133 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

