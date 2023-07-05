Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,911 call options.

PG&E Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 17,755,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,519,730. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

