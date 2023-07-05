Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,027 put options on the company. This is an increase of 355% compared to the average volume of 885 put options.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,191,371 over the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,291,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 493,002 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.36.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

