Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:TCI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $47.76.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 1,127.38% and a return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

