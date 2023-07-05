Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.06

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 120741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

