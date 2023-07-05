TRB Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,532. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $395.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

