Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

TRIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 10,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Tristar Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 966,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 716,809 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tristar Acquisition I by 919.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,979,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

