Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.75 and last traded at C$37.61. 24,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 108,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 84.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.13.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.230815 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

