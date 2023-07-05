TrueUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,005,557,908 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

