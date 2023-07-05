Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705,298. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.