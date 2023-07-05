Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 331 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

ITW traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,203. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

