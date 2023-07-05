Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,597.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,127,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.00. The stock had a trading volume of 456,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,807. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.41 and a 200-day moving average of $378.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.