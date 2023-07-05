Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 372 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.98. The stock had a trading volume of 277,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,257. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.64 and its 200 day moving average is $278.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

