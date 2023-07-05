Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 182,173 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

