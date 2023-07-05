Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 922 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 176,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.93.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

