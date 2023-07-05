Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $10.90 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 297,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. 1,385,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

