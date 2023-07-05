Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $12.71 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.36. 127,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.13. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.