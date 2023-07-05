Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

