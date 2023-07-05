Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $5.61 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,095 shares. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

