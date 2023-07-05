Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.31) to GBX 3,850 ($48.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $177.61. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

