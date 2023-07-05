Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $217.90. 142,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

