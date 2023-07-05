Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.04. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

