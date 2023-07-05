Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

UPS traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.73. 825,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,188. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

