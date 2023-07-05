Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 14,663 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,166. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $315.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

