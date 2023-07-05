Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

