TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 327,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 47,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $550.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,242.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $519,162.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $369,559 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.