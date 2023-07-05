TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TCRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 48,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,688. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.20). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
