TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

TCRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 48,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,688. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.20). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TScan Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 37,880 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

