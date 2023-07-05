Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLVW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,331. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,187 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

