Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.0 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

