UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $152.38

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.38 and last traded at $152.58, with a volume of 115735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

