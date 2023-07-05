Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

