Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.25. 110,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,337. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

