United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

