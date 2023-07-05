United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

UAL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 2,941,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,617. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

