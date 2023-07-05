United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $63.39

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.39, but opened at $64.66. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 526,621 shares changing hands.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $23,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

