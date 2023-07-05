Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 5%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 860,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,189,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

